A new study out of the United Kingdom has revealed that mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds. According to BBC News, a study conducted at Cardiff University found “promising signs” that mouthwash, found at local retail stores, may help kill the Coronavirus on saliva.

The report says that mouthwash contained at least 0.07% of cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC).

The research conducted by Cardiff University only suggests that mouthwash can be used to kill the virus in saliva and not treat a person if they have contracted the virus.

Study Finds Mouthwash Could Kill COIVD-19 In Saliva was originally published on kysdc.com

