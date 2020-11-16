National
HomeNational

Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke

Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXII - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Famed stand-up comedian Sinbad is currently recovering from a recent stroke. The comedian’s family confirmed the news with Variety on Monday (November 16), calling him a source of “love and joy.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

The 64-year-old star of such movies as First Kid, Jingle All The Way, Good Burger, and Necessary Roughness also gained fame by playing Walter Oakes on A DIfferent World for four seasons from 1987 to 1991.

RELATED: Sinbad Has The Key To A Successful Marriage

RELATED: Sinbad Remembers The First Time He Wanted To Be A Comedian

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Sinbad

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Gov. Larry Hogan Puts New Restrictions On Maryland…

After some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has not put new restrictions on the state…
11.17.20
Police tape
Man Shot & Killed After Vehicle Crash Confrontation…

Police are not sure if the suspect was involved in the crash. They're investigating whether road rage was involved. 
11.17.20
NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots
No Fans Allowed At Ravens Game On Sunday…

The team cites the rise of COVID-19 cases in Maryland as well as the steadily rising hospitalization rate for the…
11.17.20
Photos
Close