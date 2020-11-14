Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Officials Report Highest Single Day Number Of Covid-19 Cases

Coronavirus Landing Page_RD Dallas_April 2020

Source: Coronavirus Landing Page_RD Dallas_April 2020 / Ione Digital – cs

On Saturday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

This makes the 11th consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases reported in a day, the longest streak since the pandemic began.

The highest case load remains in the D.C., suburbs, where Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have 36,052 and 28,727 cases.

In the Baltimore Metro, Baltimore County has the most cases with 24,013, and Baltimore City has 20,470 cases, according to Maryland Department of Health.

Maryland Officials Report Highest Single Day Number Of Covid-19 Cases  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Inching Toward 1,000 As Total Cases…

As of Monday, there are now 167,656 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
11.16.20
You Hip?: The “Social Distance Task Force” is…

The task force has inspected over 5,200 establishments since March and the 30-member team is looking to expand.
11.15.20
Maryland Officials Report Highest Single Day Number Of…

On Saturday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. This makes the 11th…
11.14.20
Photos
Close