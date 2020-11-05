Local
HomeLocal

Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run Accident In Baltimore

IBF World Championship Boxing

Source: Alex Pantling / Getty

Less than a week after his big win  boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit and run accident in South Baltimore. Sources say the incident happened early Thursday  morning around 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Gervonta was reportedly in a vehicle that ran through a red light and struck another vehicle, then left the scene. Several people reportedly suffered from injuries that were minor and one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment… There is no word if he was the driver or passenger but as we get more details we will come you updated with this.

Sources: CBS Baltimore

Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run Accident In Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Another Baltimore Ravens Player Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Ravens announces Thursday morning, that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL. The player has not…
11.12.20
crime scene
19-Year-Old Found Dead, Another Shot in Downtown Baltimore

It happened at Calvert and Redwood Streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. 
11.12.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Baltimore Moves Back To Phase 1 Of Coronavirus…

Masks are also now required in all outdoor spaces regardless of social distancing. 
11.11.20
Photos
Close