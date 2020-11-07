“You never know the extreme role your feelings play in everyday living until it is challenged with hardships to mentally break you down” -McNair states.
According to Wall Street Journal research, thoughts of suicide among U.S adults increased by 11% during the pandemic. They reported how COVID-19 has led to a considerably elevated adverse mental health condition. Advocates and doctors say suicide prevention awareness is key right now.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“Not admitting to needing help is the first sign of self-neglect. We can reverse this by opening up about the trials we face, so that we don’t become our own enemy when battling against our own emotions” -McNair states.
In a society where suicide and mental health disorders are at an all-time high, it is important that we have more open dialogue about Mental Health. Our very own, Raven Paris had a heart to heart with Baltimores own “KD” who is best known from singing in male R&B group Prophet Jones. Clarence “KD” McNair Jr. is back in the spotlight for his #1 best seller book “Give It One More Try.
He shares the different experiences he encountered while working as a national recording artist, and how he improved from his anxiety disorders after losing his record label deal for second album in 2002. For years, McNair suffered greatly from panic attacks and other difficulties.
Give It One More Try, shares KD road to recovery, and how changing his perspective led to a restored way of living. This book provides resources on how to learn and practice both healthy emotional intelligence and wellness. McNair believes it’s worth challenging yourself to give it one more try before throwing in the towel. “Give It One More Try” is available online at Barnes and Nobles, Amazon, Walmart, Audible and local bookstores. Follow @therealkdmcnair and @mcnairbooks or visit www.mcnairbooks.com for book updates.
Baltimore’s Hero Clarence “KD” McNair Fights To Help Save Lives was originally published on 92q.com