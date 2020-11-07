Baltimore’s Hero Clarence “KD” McNair Fights To Help Save Lives

“You never know the extreme role your feelings play in everyday living until it is challenged with hardships to mentally break you down” -McNair states.

According to Wall Street Journal research, thoughts of suicide among U.S adults increased by 11% during the pandemic. They reported how COVID-19 has led to a considerably elevated adverse mental health condition. Advocates and doctors say suicide prevention awareness is key right now.

“Not admitting to needing help is the first sign of self-neglect. We can reverse this by opening up about the trials we face, so that we don’t become our own enemy when battling against our own emotions” -McNair states.

In a society where suicide and mental health disorders are at an all-time high, it is important that we have more open dialogue about Mental Health. Our very own, Raven Paris had a heart to heart with Baltimores own “KD” who is best known from singing in male R&B group Prophet Jones. Clarence “KD” McNair Jr. is back in the spotlight for his #1 best seller book “Give It One More Try.