There was a new report from Niche.Com that ranked the top 25 public high schools in the greater Baltimore area and from the looks of the list. Howard County is tops when it comes to public high school education.

Niche’s ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education; teacher salaries and rankings; racial and economic diversity, and surveys from Niche users.

check out the list:

Greater Baltimore’s top public high schools

# School County # Students Student/Teacher Ratio 1 Marriotts Ridge High School Howard 1,419 16:1 2 River Hill High School Howard 1,382 17:1 3 Centennial High School Howard 1,590 16:1 4 Mount Hebron High School Howard 1,627 15:1 5 Atholton High School Howard 1,504 16:1 6 Eastern Technical High School Baltimore 1,172 18:1 7 Glenelg High School Howard 1,198 15:1 8 Hereford High School Baltimore 1,271 17:1 9 Dulaney High School Baltimore 1,879 18:1 10 George W. Carver Center for Arts & Technology Baltimore 942 16:1 11 Howard High School Howard 1,890 15:1 12 Towson High School Baltimore 1,629 18:1 13 Western School of Technology & Environmental Science Baltimore 909 15:1 14 Severna Park High School Anne Arundel 1,865 19:1 15 Reservoir High School Howard 1,581 15:1 16 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Baltimore City 1,593 20:1 17 South River High School Anne Arundel 2,179 17:1 18 Broadneck High School Anne Arundel 2,153 19:1 19 C. Milton Wright High School Harford 1,421 16:1 20 Bel Air High School Harford 1,544 16:1 21 Oakland Mills High School Howard 1,216 13:1 22 Patterson Mill High School Harford 826 15:1 23 Fallston High School Harford 985 14:1 24 Long Reach High School Howard 1,554 13:1 25 Hammond High School Howard 1,360 13:1 Source: Niche.Com

The 2021 Top 25 Best Public High Schools in the Baltimore Area was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

