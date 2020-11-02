Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis Is A Two Time Champion

Congratulations to the young man from Baltimore who is making headlines all over the world in the sport of Boxing. After his weekend bout with a seasoned and experienced boxer in Leo Santa Cruz, one which many thought was a good test for him and one they hope he would be able to pass to take his career to the next level. Well in his first pay per view fight Gervonta Tank Davis did not disappoint. He was able to pull off a great win in style ending the fight in the 6th round with a vicious upper cut that is also being considered as a knockout of the year candidate.

The win gives him two belts in two weight classes and he said he is prepared to defend both titles.

