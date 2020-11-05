Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run Accident In Baltimore

Less than a week after his big win boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit and run accident in South Baltimore. Sources say the incident happened early Thursday morning around 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Gervonta was reportedly in a vehicle that ran through a red light and struck another vehicle, then left the scene. Several people reportedly suffered from injuries that were minor and one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment… There is no word if he was the driver or passenger but as we get more details we will come you updated with this.

Sources: CBS Baltimore

