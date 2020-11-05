Local
HomeLocal

City Health Department’s RV Found In Baltimore County After Being Stolen

Amid teen pregnancy decline, debate renewed about birth control in schools

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City Health Department’s Ford Winnebago recreational vehicle was stolen from a city owned lot on Druid Park Drive.

On Monday, police asked officers to be on the lookout for the white 37-foot-RV that vanished two weeks ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wednesday afternoon, it was located ten miles away in Lansdowne (Baltimore County).

The vehicle is used as part of the city’s needle exchange program.

According to Fox 45, the health department says nothing appears to be stolen, not even a needle.

City Health Department’s RV Found In Baltimore County After Being Stolen  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run…

Less than a week after his big win  boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit and run…
11.05.20
City Health Department’s RV Found In Baltimore County…

Baltimore City Health Department’s Ford Winnebago recreational vehicle was stolen from a city owned lot on Druid Park Drive.
11.05.20
With the Presidential election still not decided, hundreds...
Demonstrators In Baltimore Call For Every Vote To…

“There’s no reason to stop counting votes,” one demonstrator said.
11.05.20
Photos
Close