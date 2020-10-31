National
Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90

The Oscar-Winning Actor Played the Iconic James Bond From 1962–1967, 1971 and 1983

Source: ED JONES / Getty

Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery has died. The Scottish-born actor is best known for being the first actor to bring the character of famed international spy, James Bond to film. Connery played Bond, beginning in 1962 with the film “Dr. No.” He would continue until 1967 and return for the films “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as police officer Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables. He also starred in movies such as The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Connery was 90 years old.

