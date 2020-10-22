Local
The 2021 Top 25 Best Public High Schools in the Baltimore Area

There was a new report from Niche.Com that ranked the top 25 public high schools in the greater Baltimore area and from the looks of the list. Howard County is tops when it comes to public high school education.

Niche’s ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education; teacher salaries and rankings; racial and economic diversity, and surveys from Niche users.

check out the list:

Greater Baltimore’s top public high schools
Chart

The 2021 Top 25 Best Public High Schools in the Baltimore Area  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

