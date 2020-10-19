Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film For DC

Looks like Michael B. Jordan might be making the move from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to DC’s film universe, but not in the way you’d expect him to.

According to Variety, the man who made “Killmonger” a fan-favorite villain in the classic film Black Panther (R.I.P. T’Challa), is preparing to lend his talents to DC’s struggling film division by stepping behind the cameras and producing a film adaptation of Static Shock.

Producing the upcoming film through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society banner, B. Jordan is excited to bring some shine to one of the comic book game’s most overlooked Black superheroes.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”

We just wonder if Static Shock will be taking place in the same universe that the Justice League reside in. With Joker, Matt Reeves Batman, and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight all taking place in different worlds, DC’s cinematic superhero universe is literally all over the place.

For those who aren’t familiar with the electrifying Black superhero, Static Shock is the story of 14-year-old Virgil Hawkins who gets caught in a chemical explosion that enables him to develop powers that allow him to control, manipulate and even create electricity.

Dubbing himself “Static,” the teen goes on to become a hero in his hometown of Dakota City and fights other meta-humans who also developed powers from the blast but decided to use their powers for evil.

Should be interesting. Hopefully, they’ll decide to incorporate his storyline into the current events going on with the Justice League or even Shazam but we’ll have to see what decisions DC comes to with their latest film franchise.

Are you excited to see Static Shock on the big screen? Let us know.

