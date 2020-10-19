Local
HomeLocal

Jessup Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Federal Racketeering Charges

JESSUP, MD - NOVEMBER 26: The grounds at the men's prison, Mar

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A former Jessup Correctional Institution officer has pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy charge.

According to reports, 27-year-old Chanel Pierce conspired with inmates and outside facilitators to smuggle contraband into the Jessup Correctional Institution and then distribute it to inmates.

She received thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for smuggling the contraband.

Pierce will be sentenced in January and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Jessup Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Federal Racketeering Charges  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Jessup Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Federal Racketeering…

A former Jessup Correctional Institution officer has pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy charge. According to reports, 27-year-old Chanel…
10.19.20
Harbor Tunnel Testing Caused Accidental Water Flow Into…

My Twitter timeline was hysterical after Friday's water leak in the Harbor Tunnel. Here's what happened.
10.19.20
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Votes For Ronald Reagan…

"I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I’d like to see…
10.19.20
Photos
Close