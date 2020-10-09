In very sad and tragic news Marcus Parks a MTA bus driver was shot after an alleged argument with a person trying to get on the bus.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say fatally shot an MTA bus driver in southeast Baltimore Thursday morning.

Baltimore Police said an officer on patrol in the 1200 block of East Fayette Street heard gunshots just after 10:30 a.m. The officer ran to the area where he believed the gunshots rang out and chased a suspect. However, the suspect was able to flee the area.

When the officer returned to the location, he found a 51-year-old male bus driver suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said in a statement he was “deeply saddened and troubled” by the shooting, adding Parks and all of their bus operators are “critical to providing essential travel throughout this pandemic.”

Source: CBS

MTA Bus Driver Shot In The Middle Of The Day was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: