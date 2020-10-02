Local
The 145th Preakness Stakes Gear Up Saturday In Baltimore Without A Crowd

Horse Racing - Preakness

The 145th Preakness Stakes is set for this Saturday at Pimilco without a crowd.

The Preakness is normally the second leg of the triple crown held in May, but this pandemic has changed that with final race in October.

According to Fox 45, All jockeys are tested at Pimlico Race Course and anyone who tests positive won’t be able to compete. As far as the race itself, there is a clear favorite, Kentucky Derby champion “Authentic.”

