National
HomeNational

Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ananda Lewis shared an emotional Instagram post on Thursday (October 1) revealing that she’s been battling breast cancer.

“I am sharing this with you today because it’s the beginning of breast cancer awareness month and I’ve been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years. For a really long time I have refused mammograms … and that was a mistake.”

Lewis, a legendary VJ at MTV throughout the 90s and early 00s, shared that she wanted her mom get mammograms and determined she was passing on them due to her belief that constant exposure to radiation gave you cancer.

“What I didn’t understand, what I need you to understand, the reason I’m telling you my business … I would have had probably three or four mammograms before they caught it,” she said. “Instead, I’ve had two PET scans so far. Guess how many mammograms worth of radiation a PET scan is. Anyone? Thirty! Thiry! So sixty mammograms. You do the math. If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would have caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own breast exam.”

Lewis originally began her television career as an on-screen host of BET’s Teen Summit before moving to MTV in 1996, hosting Total Request Live and becoming a fixture for many a kid of the ’90s who grew up watching her on TV. Prayers up!

RELATED: Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer?

Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Baltimore’s Youth Advisory Council Looking For New Members

The deadline to apply is October 31, Halloween. So act soon!
10.02.20
The 145th Preakness Stakes Gear Up Saturday In…

The 145th Preakness Stakes is set for this Saturday at Pimilco without a crowd. The Preakness is normally the second…
10.02.20
Generic childcare, 6 April 1999. AFR Picture by PHIL CARRICK
Maryland Childcare Centers Can Resume Full Operations, Indoor…

Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said while more than 82% of childcare providers have reopened their doors, demand remains…
10.02.20
Photos
Close