Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change California’s Probation System

Looks like Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s prison reform efforts are finally starting to bear some fruits as at least one Governor has got the ball rolling on some change to the way the criminal justice system works for minorities.

TMZ is reporting that REFORM Alliance, which is spearheaded by Jay, Meek and Michael Rubin, has just scored it’s first major feather in it’s hat as California Governor Gavin Newsom has just signed a bill into law that REFORM had been pushing for like crazy to get some attention.

Newsom just put pen to paper on AB 1950 … legislation which will drastically reshape Cali’s probation system and give hundreds of thousands of Californians a better shot at exiting the criminal justice system for good.

View this post on Instagram MAJOR REFORM VICTORY! California enacts #AB1950. This bill will help put hundreds of thousands of Californians on probation in positions to succeed and exit the criminal justice system for good. Thank you @GavinNewsom! A post shared by REFORM Alliance (@reform) on Sep 30, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT Specifically, the new law limits adult probation sentences to a maximum of 1 year for misdemeanor, and 2 years for felony offenses. The theory is that will greatly reduce probation violations. REFORM campaigned hard for the bill, generating more than 3,000 emails to Newsom’s desk.Naturally the victory deserved some attention and REFORM threw up a post on their IG page informing it’s followers that they’ve secured that hard earned win. Well, this is one “W” that Drake can’t take away from Meek. Just sayin.’ Though Michael Rubin is often overlooked as being part of the REFORM Alliance team, heads should know that he’s just as proud of the process as his more recognizable partners and tells TMZ,“This is exactly why we created REFORM — to change laws and create a smarter criminal justice system focused on rehabilitation and redemption all while keeping communities safe.” He adds … “We’re grateful for Governor Newsom and Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove’s commitment to making such meaningful change in California and we hope it sets a necessary precedent for state leaders across the country.”Hopefully other elected officials will follow suit.

