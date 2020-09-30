National
Fairfax County Firefighter Caught On Video Assaulting Patient In Ambulance

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

Earlier this month a Fairfax County firefighter was caught on video assaulting a patient in an ambulance. The patient was in the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department, and while being transferred to a local hospital, an officer in the ambulance’s body-camera captured the altercation.

Fairfax County Police investigated the incident and Firefighter Andrew Cruikshank was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and placed on administrative leave.

