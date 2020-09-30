National
Georgetown Wide Receiver Dijon Williams Charged With Murder

Georgetown wide receiver Dijon Williams has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas. Williams allegedly shot and killed Thomas in late July in Petworth. Williams, 21 is currently in Atlanta is currently facing extradition to the Washington, D.C. area.

Willians, a senior for the Hoyas played five games during his junior season. He missed his entire sophomore year due to injury.

