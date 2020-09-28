Foam Containers For Carryout Foods Will Be Banned In Maryland Oct 1st

A Maryland law banning restaurants, schools and other food servers from using foam containers takes effect this week.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Maryland will become the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers when the law goes into effect on Thursday Oct 1st.

Maryland’s law originally was scheduled to take effect on July 1, but state officials gave restaurants more time to use up their stock of the foam containers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban became law without the signature of Gov. Larry Hogan.

