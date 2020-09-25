Local
Columbia, MD Lands On Money Magazine’s Top 20 Best Places To Live

Another survey, this one by Money Magazine looks to find the top 20 best places to live in the United States and one Maryland city makes it on the list.

Columbia, MD landed pretty high on their list according to their survey, the Maryland city is the fifth best place to live in the US.

Money looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 25,000. They ranked the Best Places to Live by examining economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools, racial and economic diversity and health and safety.

Money’s Top 20 Best Places to Live include:

  1. Evans, Georgia
  2. Parker, Colorado
  3. Meridian, Idaho
  4. Rockwall, Texas
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. Westfield, Indiana
  7. Syracuse, Utah
  8. Franklin, Tennessee
  9. Woodbury, Minnesota
  10. Morrisville, North Carolina
  11. Ashburn, Virginia
  12. South Windsor, Connecticut
  13. St Peters, Missouri
  14. Chelmsford, Massachusetts
  15. Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
  16. Mount Laurel, New Jersey
  17. Woodstock, Georgia
  18. Broomfield, Colorado
  19. Abington, Pennsylvania
  20. Midlothian, Virginia

Source: WBAL11

