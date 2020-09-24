‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go Viral After Daniel Cameron Defends Grand Jury Decision

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury’s decision to bring charges that have nothing to do with the actual police killing of Breonna Taylor. The decision led to angry protests around the country, but not all of them have come in the form of demonstrating in American streets: At least one protest came in the form of a song that gained new relevance from the developments in Louisville, thanks to a viral tweet.
But that song — “Look At The Coons” — was given what appears to be a new video treatment, complete with images of Cameron — a Black Republican and avid supporter of Donald Trump who has been described as Mitch McConnell‘s “protégé” — accompanied by a veritable who’s who of other Black people who have followed in that same political vein.
The video has been shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter after fired Louisville cop Brett Hankison was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor’s neighbors — white people. But the shots that went into the apartment of a Black family somehow did not factor in the charges, just like Taylor’s own killing. Both were beside the point of the grand jury’s indictment, bringing into question what exactly Cameron presented to the panel for it to reach this conclusion. Cameron said the police shooting and the indictment were “justified.”
All of which brings us back to “Look At The Coons,” which is performed by an artist named KenstraMentalz Keyz and was first uploaded to SoundCloud in 2017. It was later added to Apple Music this past June. But the catchy funk-inspired tune seems to have really taken off in the past 24 hours after Cameron’s press conference during which the attorney general seemingly blamed Taylor’s killing on her own boyfriend’s attempt to protect them both from what he believed were burglars trying to break in.
Cameron was already a reviled figure for being an active and willing participant at the Republican National Convention, but Wednesday’s announcement worsened the situation for him. However, the social media video for “Look At The Coons” served as a reminder of sorts that Cameron and the viewpoints he proudly espouses are shared by many other prominent Black conservatives who want to see Trump win the 2020 election.
They include notable fixtures in the sunken place like the late Herman Cain, Herschel Walker, Kanye West, Terry Crews, Stacey Dash, Ben Carson, Jim Brown, Ray Lewis, Pastor Darrell Scott, Diamond and Silk and, of course — since no list of sunken Black folks would be complete without her — the one and only Candace Owens.
But it’s the song’s lyrics that may cut deepest. Some of them include KenstraMentalz Keyz harmonizing about how “we live in a system of devils and white supremacy” before the hook comes in and repeats, “look at the coons.”
Take a look at the video below.
For the initiated, Merriam Webster describes the word “coon” as “offensive” and defines it as being “used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a black person.”
Urban Dictionary went several steps further and offered multiple definitions like: “A black person who is ignorant to white discrimination and unknowingly suffers with self hatred,” and “A black man who only dates white women or only find white women attractive.”
The song was going viral Thursday as Trump tweeted a video of a Black man professing his devotion to the president.
KenstraMentalz Keyz wrote on his SoundCloud page what exactly the song is about: “The negro race traitors who go out of their way to regurgitate talking point of suspected racist man and racist woman should be acknowledged and excommunicated.”
The fact that the years-old song became so popular immediately after the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision was announced is open to your own interpretation.
SEE ALSO:
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer Louisville Cops ‘Got Away With Murder’
Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her
Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her
1. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 2 of 50
3. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's DeatSource:Getty 17 of 50
18.18 of 50
19. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 20 of 50
21. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 22 of 50
23. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 28 of 50
29. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 29 of 50
30. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 30 of 50
31. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center in NYCSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New YorkSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New YorkSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna TaylorSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna TaylorSource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 45 of 50
46. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 50 of 50
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go Viral After Daniel Cameron Defends Grand Jury Decision was originally published on newsone.com