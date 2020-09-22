Local
Dozens Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Closing, Including 3 In Maryland

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 200 Stores As COVID-19 Continues To Impact Economy

Bed Bath & Beyond announced the 63 stores it will close by the end of the year due to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said the closures are an important step in order to streamline its operations and manage its finances.

The chain of stores also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values.

A list of the locations closing in Maryland are below.

558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover

2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury

