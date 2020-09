Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is still leading the Ravens as the team pays a visit to Houston on Sunday.

Both teams will meet for the second straight season after the Ravens beat them down with a 41-7 win at home last year. That was the game when league MVP Jackson threw four touchdown passes.

This Sunday our BALTIMORE Ravens (1-0) at HOUSTON Texans (0-1) at 4:25 p.m.

