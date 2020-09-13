Local
Baltimore Ravens Soar To 38-6 Victory Over The Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Sun

With the return of sports being the highlight of life during the pandemic, the NFL has finally arrived on the scene and the Baltimore Ravens look GREAT! Lamar Jackson looks like a Madden player in real life! Playing the Cleveland Browns, who also have a new Head Coach this year; and is really looking to get out of the BROWNS FUNK are looking to leave a mark in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens super fan Mo Gaba that passed away in July at the young age of 14 is being honored Week 1 by his favorite team with his own section. 575 cutouts of of Mo Gaba were placed in seats closer to the end zone. Baltimore also being spelled out highlighted Mo’s name with GOLD color letters around the “MO.”

Shout out to the home team the Baltimore Ravens for being great examples during WEEK 1! The Ravens ended up beating the Browns 38-6 in their season opener.

