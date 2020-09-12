Maryland in Phase 3 and Cases Are Spiking!

Although the state of Maryland is in Phase 3 of the pandemic shutdown proceedings, Maryland has recently been added to the Travel Advisory list with New York, New Jersey and Connecticut because of the new spikes in COVID-19 Case Rates.

According to WJZ13 Baltimore, they recently reported, “On Tuesday, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Maryland and 34 other states have new case rates alarming enough to call for a two-week quarantine. Maryland made the list of states from which travelers must self-quarantine for two weeks because of a spike in new case rates. Other states were added because of a positivity rate of higher than 10 percent.”

Please stay home if you can as we begin to transition from HOT SUMMER to FREEZING Weather. Stay safe, protect your loved ones and immune systems by avoiding travel until the advisory is lifted!

