Local
HomeLocal

Maryland To Receive More Than $1 Million In Community Policing Grants

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

More funding for Maryland.

The state will receive more than $1.4 million in grants for community policing efforts in the state from the Department of Justice.

It’s part of an $8 million program that helps eight other states and Washington, D.C..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

About $600,000 of the grant will go toward enhancements to law enforcement agency accreditation. Another $200,000 will go to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s Badges for Baseball program. The rest will be split between police training on human trafficking and active learning modalities at police academies.

Washington, D.C. will get nearly $900,000 in funding with the majority of the money going toward creating a resource guide for vehicle pursuits.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Marylanders To Begin Receiving Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits This Week

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Maryland To Receive More Than $1 Million In…

It's part of an $8 million program that helps eight other states and Washington, D.C. 
09.11.20
Crime scene at Blake&apos;s Nightclub in Gravesend where 13 people were injured after a 4x4 drove into club&apos;s the smoking area
Teen Girl Injured In Hit-And-Run In Randallstown

The 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma. 
09.11.20
Bird and Lime Scooter Protest at City Hall in Santa Monica, California
18 Electric Scooters, 5 Bicycles Recovered From The…

Five bicycles, 1 skateboard, a mini scooter and a street sign were also recovered. 
09.11.20
Photos
Close