Police: Man Arrested After Using Pickup Truck To Hit Cyclists In South Baltimore

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for an August hit-and-run involving bicyclists on Tuesday.

Brian Adams, 32, was apprehended in York, PA by members of the BPD’s Warrant Task Force and the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force.

Police said on August 21 around 9:30 p.m., a red Ford F-150 hit the bicyclists during a community bike ride on the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue before driving away from the scene.

The cyclists were taken to nearby hospitals where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Adams is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first and second-degree assault charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

