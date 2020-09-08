Local
Baltimore City & County Schools Offering Free Meals At Meal Sites

Free lunches at DC schools during snowstorm

Starting today, Baltimore City Schools will serve free breakfast and lunch for students.

All students can get meals at all meal sites Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals are for students only, but adults can pick up meals for their children.

Students or families can receive two days of meals at a time, for a total of four meals – 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches.

Click here for the full list of Baltimore City School fall meal sites.

 

Meals will be also be available on Today in Baltimore County Public Schools

The system will provide school meals, at no cost, to all children ages 2-18 by curbside pickup or by bus delivery.

Meals are available to all children up to the age of 18, and to students with disabilities regardless of age.

Click here for locations for free school meals in Baltimore County.

