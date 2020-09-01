National
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Joins Black Lives Matter March

The longtime college football coach joined the march with players from his team and other students at the institution.

College football is a vital part of the fabric of Southern America, and typically isn’t an arena where political statements are made. However, the University of Alabama football, with head coach Nick Saban in tow, marched on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As reported by local outlet WBMA, Saban, joined with members of his team on Monday (August 31) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It appears to be the first such organized march made by the team, with the moment inspired by the instances of racial and social injustice nationwide, in particular Black people being shot by police.

“Throughout this process I’ve learned a lot from our players. I don’t get to the see the world in the same lens a lot of our players do. I respect and appreciate the lens that they see the world in,” Saban offered in a brief statement.

The players were not scheduled to field questions from the media as Monday was an off day from practice.

 

