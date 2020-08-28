Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Was Like Speaking To “Family”

Days have past since Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky shot an unarmed Jacob Blake 7 times in the back, and while Racist-In-Chief Donald Trump has yet to even say the man’s name, Joe Biden is out here filling the void you’d expect from a Commander-In-Chief.

TMZ is reporting that the democrat Presidential candidate along with his running mate, Kamala Harris reached out to the Blake family to express their support and help comfort them as they try and cope with their new reality. Jacob Blake’s father – also named Jacob Blake – revealed that he and his family were contacted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the attempted murder of their son by officer Shesky, and admitted they were nervous to speak to them initially but were calmed down once they spoke as they felt like they were talking to family.

The elder Jacob said, “I don’t think people understand the worry of a mother. That’s her baby.”

He revealed how the conversation went down Friday morning on CNN’s “New Day” … saying it felt “like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters — literally, literally.” Jacob’s father added, “It felt like they knew what was going on. And, they didn’t act like they were in a hurry to go anywhere. They spent time with us.”Mr. Blake says he spoke to Biden and Harris for a full hour and felt comforted afterwards as President Obama ’s former VP and his running mate actually have the kind of empathy you’d want in the leader of a country. On the flip side when he was asked if Donald Trump reached out to him in response to the shooting, Blake bluntly stated “That’s a negative.”Not surprising as Trump has used incidents like these to continue to fear monger for his campaign and paint a picture of “lawlessness” protests and rioters engulfing the streets of democrat run cities without ever mentioning why the protests are even taking place. Jacob Blake meanwhile has to prepare for the possibility of a life of paralyzation thanks to the bullets that Rusten Shesky unnecessarily pumped into his back. What’s even more confusing is that Blake is currently handcuffed to his hospital bed with Kenosha authorities refusing to reveal the reasoning behind it. We’re almost sure they’re looking up what kind of charges they can conjure up to justify the shooting and the handcuffing to the bed.

