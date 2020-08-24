Baltimore Ravens Starting 2020 Season Without Fans

You’ll have to watch your Ravens play from the comfort of your home.
Fans are not allowed at M&T Bank Stadium for the start of the 2020 season.
“After consulting with government officials and public health experts, we will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season,” they said in a tweet Monday.
The organization will monitor the pandemic and adjust protocols are necessary.
Source: CBS Baltimore
