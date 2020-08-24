Morgan State University Athlete Killed In Motorcycle Accident On I-795

Jordan Cofield, 20-years-old, was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

Police say Cofield lost control of his motorcycle on I-795 in Owings Mills, going off the side of the road and striking a guardrail.

Cofield was a Morgan State University Deans List student who had dreams of making it to the NFL.

The athletic director at Morgan State University also shared his condolences Sunday following the unexpected passing of Cofield.

“On behalf of the entire Morgan State University community and the Department of Athletics we are heartbroken at the loss of Jordan,” said MSU Athletic Director Edward Scott, Ph.D. “This is a very difficult loss for the Bear family and we are extremely saddened. Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates.”

