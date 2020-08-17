Local
Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland Found Dead

Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead on Sunday, weeks after he went missing. Kitchen was missing since August 8. He was last seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland driving a 2014 Silver Didge Charger with VA tag VTU150. On their official Twitter page, the Young Democrats of America tweeted “We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen. Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed. We express our deepest condolences.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Kitchen was 34 years old.

