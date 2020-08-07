Baltimore City Now Over 200 Homicides So Far This Year

Last night, Baltimore passed the 200th and 201th homicide in the city for 2020.

A 26-year-old man died after being shot at about 8:29 p.m. on Ruskin Avenue, just west of Druid Hill Park in west Baltimore, according to Fox 45.

Then about 90 minutes later officers found a 31-year-old man shot on Etting Street in Penn-North.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore Homicide detectives are urging anyone without information to call 410-396-2100.

If you want to remain anonymous call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This comes as Baltimore Ceasefire kicks off their 3rd anniversary weekend. Learn more about their efforts to stop the violence in our city here.

