National
HomeNational

Ballers In Real Life: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reportedly Part Of Ownership Group To Purchase The XFL

The Titan Games - Season 2

Source: NBC / Getty

Can you smell what the XFL and The Rock is cooking?

According to reports, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will become part-owner of the XFL. Johnson, along with Redbird Capital & business parter/ex-wife Dany Garcia will purchase the football league for $15 million dollars. The XFL, founded by WWE owner Vince McMahon was reborn in 2020. The Football league got off to a promising start in ratings but filed for bankruptcy in April after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Johnson is no stranger to Football. Before his acting career and becoming a multiple-time WWE World Champion, Johnson was a standout defensive end for the University of Miami Hurricanes. After going undrafted by the NFL, Johnson turned to the squared circle, becoming one of the most popular wrestlers of all time.

The XFL’s Washington franchise, DC Defenders, season ended with 3-2 record.

Source | Sportico

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Ballers In Real Life: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reportedly Part Of Ownership Group To Purchase The XFL  was originally published on theteam980.com

The Rock , XFL

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Isaias Remains A Tropical Storm As It Moves Up East Coast
Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Baltimore City…

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its journey north. Baltimore…
08.03.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Down, As Total Cases Exceed 91K…

As of Monday, there are now 91,144 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
08.03.20
Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland
Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare…

A warning from Baltimore city officials as they monitor the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. Rain is expected Monday into…
08.03.20
Close