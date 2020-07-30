Local
Former State Delegate Cheryl Glenn Going To Prison For 2 Years

Maryland Delegate Cheryl Glenn

Cheryl Glenn who represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison for taking bribes for legislative favors, including votes to benefit a medical marijuana company

She helped create Maryland’s medical marijuana industry.

Glenn told U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake that she is “profoundly remorseful” and hopes other public officials can learn from her mistakes.

The judge said Glenn, 69, sold her office to pay her bills and tried to cover up her corruption.

“This was not a one-time lapse. It was not a momentary giving in to temptation. It was a deliberate scheme to take advantage of her political power and misuse her influence and to break the public trust in exchange for money,” Blake said.

Glenn must report to prison by Sept. 21. The judge also ordered her to pay $18,750 in restitution.

Source: WBAL-TV

crime , Delegate Cheryl Glenn

