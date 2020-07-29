Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Sports Super Fan Mo Gaba Dies At Age 14

MLB: APR 09 Yankees at Orioles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Mo Gaba, Baltimore sports superfan dies Tuesday night at the age of 14 from his battle with cancer.

He was loved and celebrated by many during his fight, including his two favorite teams: the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The O’s announced that Mo Gaba was selected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Billy Hagy Award.

Despite losing his eyesight due to a malignant tumor when he was just 9-months-old, and enduring four different battles with cancer throughout his life, Mo’s laughter and enthusiasm captured the hearts of local sports fans, making him a Baltimore celebrity and a household name.

Rest In Peace Mo Gaba!

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Sports Super Fan Mo Gaba Dies At Age 14  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , Mo Gaba

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Baltimore Sports Super Fan Mo Gaba Dies At…

Mo Gaba, Baltimore sports superfan dies Tuesday night at the age of 14 from his battle with cancer. He was…
07.29.20
Commemorating the Life and Legacy of Helen Jones Woods
Commemorating the Life and Legacy of Helen Jones…
07.29.20
Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference announcing Stage One of the 'Maryland roadmap to Recovery.' Governor's Reception Room State House
Gov. Hogan: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Due To…

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on national labs to do a faster job of processing coronavirus tests as delays are…
07.28.20
Close