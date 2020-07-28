Local
Doctor, Chief of Critical Care At Mercy Dies From COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of Mercy Medical Center’s Critical Care Division has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the hospital, Dr. Costa worked on the frontlines when the pandemic hit Baltimore.

He first began working at the hospital in 1997 and became the Chief of Critical Care in 2005.

“Joe was admired and respected among providers throughout the Baltimore region for his clinical expertise. He was beloved by his patients and their family members—known for his warm and comforting bedside manner as well as his direct and informative communication style,” said the hospital. “When he counseled our patients and families, he did so with great compassion and empathy. For all the nurses and staff who worked closely with Joe on the Intensive Care Unit, he was like an older brother that all admired and revered.”

Dr. Jospeh Costa was 56.

Source: CBS Baltimore

