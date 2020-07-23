Baltimore and 10 other cities were called out during a private White House phone call with state and local officials as requiring “aggressive” action to mitigate the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx, head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, said Baltimore faces rising testing positivity rates and must take steps to curb a potential outbreak, according to a report on the Center for Public Integrity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Other cities named were Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; and St. Louis.

“We’re tracking this very closely, and we’re working with the state officials to make sure we’re responding together,” Birx said in an audio recording of the call made public by the Center for Public Integrity. “When you first see that increase in test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts.”

No word on whether officials from Baltimore or the state were included in the phone call and why it wasn’t open to the media.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Baltimore City Needs Aggressive COVID-19 Action According To Private White House Call was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: