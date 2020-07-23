Local
Baltimore City Needs Aggressive COVID-19 Action According To Private White House Call

President Donald J. Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore and 10 other cities were called out during a private White House phone call with state and local officials as requiring “aggressive” action to mitigate the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx, head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, said Baltimore faces rising testing positivity rates and must take steps to curb a potential outbreak, according to a report on the Center for Public Integrity.

Other cities named were Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; and St. Louis.

“We’re tracking this very closely, and we’re working with the state officials to make sure we’re responding together,” Birx said in an audio recording of the call made public by the Center for Public Integrity. “When you first see that increase in test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts.”

No word on whether officials from Baltimore or the state were included in the phone call and why it wasn’t open to the media.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Baltimore , Baltimore city

Close