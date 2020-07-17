Local
Inmates Assault Staff Inside A Maryland Prison

Stephen Moyer, Secretary of the Maryland Dept of Public Safety and Correctional Services, tours the Correctional Institution for Women with the warden, Margaret Chippendale.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said several inmates “allegedly refused to go into their living area and attempted to assault staff this afternoon at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville.”

The suspects are being identified and will face criminal and administrative charges. Several employees reported minor injuries.

Central Maryland Correctional Facility is a minimum-security pre-release prison.

Close