Inmates Assault Staff Inside A Maryland Prison

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said several inmates “allegedly refused to go into their living area and attempted to assault staff this afternoon at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville.”
The suspects are being identified and will face criminal and administrative charges. Several employees reported minor injuries.
Central Maryland Correctional Facility is a minimum-security pre-release prison.
Source: Fox 45
