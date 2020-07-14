Lunch with Labor: 7-14-2020

An Urban One Brand
Posted July 14, 2020
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is concerned the city is not ready for November’s general election. He is calling…
An increase in positive coronavirus cases in Maryland is directly tied to bars and non-compliance with public health requirements. That’s…
The Baltimore Ravens is unable to host fans at training camp this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ravens…
