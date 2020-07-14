Local
Maryland Suspends Football Workout After Nine Test Positive For Covid-19

Penn State v Maryland

Source: G Fiume / Getty

The Maryland Terps announced on Saturday that it is suspending voluntary football workouts after nine individuals tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a news release, in an on-campus screening of 185 student-athletes and staff conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, nine individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation.

“Under guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, we have temporarily suspended voluntary, individual training for the football program,” the release said.

Maryland Suspends Football Workout After Nine Test Positive For Covid-19  was originally published on 92q.com

