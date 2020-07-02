21 Savage Launches “Bank Account” Financial Literacy Program For Youth

21 Savage continues to boss up even in these challenging times. He is helping the younger generation prepare for their future.

On July 1 the trapper turned rapper announced his ongoing support of Atlanta youth enrolled in his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program by launching a multi-tier expansion that offers financial resources nationwide as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of under served youth in Atlanta, 21 Savage is making a $25,000 donation to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and is launching Bank Account At Home—a free online financial literacy resource through a partnership with leading mobile banking services provider Chime and education technology platform, EVERFI.

For the past two years, 21 Savage has partnered with award-winning national financial literacy nonprofit Juma to run his youth-focused financial literacy program called Bank Account. Prior to COVID-19, this program provided youth with access to career counseling, job training, and job placement at sports and entertainment facilities—including Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena— to help them build a brighter future for themselves.

Most of his students have been out of work since March 11th, after the pandemic forced stadium closures due to the pandemic furloughs, causing crucial loss of wages every week. In partnership with Chime, the man born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is now taking the program virtual, which will give access to financial education during the economic crisis, while providing all of Atlanta’s Juma youth stipends for online training and support. This includes self-paced learning modules, team workshops, one-on-one check-ins with their Juma Program Coordinator, and covers lost work wages for all students.

Savage’s Bank Account Financial Literacy Program is committed to finding a solution to provide free online financial literacy education to youth across the country, while they are sheltering in place due to the pandemic. The educational platform is tailored to students K-12 and their families nationwide. You can find more information on chime.com/21savage.

Photo: Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

21 Savage Launches “Bank Account” Financial Literacy Program For Youth was originally published on hiphopwired.com

