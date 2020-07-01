“The Purge” Couple In St. Louis Who Pulled Guns on Peaceful Protestors To Be Investigated

Over the weekend social media was bursting out with laughter when video of an old white married couple in the suburbs of St. Louis was filmed toting firearms as Black Lives Matter protestors peacefully marched in front of their property. While the scene was comedic on many levels and had “The Purge” trending on Twitter, authorities are investigating the matter and may actually take action depending on their findings.

According to the St. Louis American, St. Louis Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner announced that Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey would indeed be under investigation by her office for their threats to the peaceful protestors. In a statement issued by her office, Gardner wrote that she was “alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns and a violent assault.”

To the surprise of nobody the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s incident report on the matter listed the McCloskey’s as the victims in the matter stating that they weren’t initially armed when the group began to walk by their mansion.

“Once through the gate, the victims advised the group that they were on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave,” the report reads. “The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

Thank goodness for camera phones as the footage told an entirely different story and revealed that the injury lawyers were actually the aggressors who taunted the protestors as they calmly walked through the small pedestrian gate at the end of Portland Place in the Central West End.

While no charges have been filed as of yet, the actions of the McCloskeys is considered a Class D felony and can lead to anywhere from one day to one year in jail or up to 4 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.

From the looks of things holigans like this need to be off the street ASAP. Just sayin.’

The couple for their part released a statement through their lawyer, Albert S. Watkins saying “They actions were borne solely of fear and apprehension, the genesis of which was not race-releated. In face, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white.”

Yeah, sure guy.

Lock them up.

