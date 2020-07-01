Local
HomeLocal

Three Baltimore Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Close-Up Of Food On Table

Source: Mohamed Hanafy / EyeEm / Getty

It looks like the Coronavirus has spread to some of your favorite restaurants! Three restaurants in the Canton area here in Baltimore have closed after the companies say their employees tested positive for the virus. This comes just two weeks after restaurants were given the green light  to reopen for indoor dining.

WBALTV reports,

Cowboy Row, Looney’s Pub and Lee’s Pint and Shell all posted messages on their Facebook pages stating they had employees test positive for the coronavirus in the past week. Looney’s wrote on its Facebook page Saturday that one of their employees tested positive. Cowboy Row, which just opened its doors for the first time in early June, made the announcement Monday that one staff member had tested positive. Lee’s Pint and Shell made their announcement Wednesday morning, stating 3 employees tested positive.

Three Baltimore Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Court Awarding $38 Million Lawsuit To The Family…

The Maryland State Appeals Court has ruled that a Baltimore County judge was wrong to overturn a jury verdict awarding…
07.02.20
Three Baltimore Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive…

It looks like the Coronavirus has spread to some of your favorite restaurants! Three restaurants in the Canton area here…
07.02.20
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks Discusses August March From Selma To D.C.
NAACP Moving Headquarters From Baltimore To Washington, D.C.

The NAACP is packing up its headquarters in Baltimore and heading about 50 miles south. In a news release, the…
06.30.20
Close