Local
HomeLocal

Hundreds In Maryland May Have Received False Coronavirus Test Results

Coronavirus Testing Site Opens At Six Flags In Maryland

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Over the weekend hundreds of people in Maryland found out their COVID-19 test results may be wrong, if they ever got them at all, because the lab processing the tests lacked proper certification.

Saturday, the Maryland Department of Health issued an order requiring Advanced Pain Medicine Institute to terminate immediately all collection and processing of Coronavirus specimens.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

MDH started an investigation that revealed the Greenbelt, MD lab lacked a certification to perform COVID-19 tests and patients were not able to obtain test results.

Advanced Pain Medicine Institute did Coronavirus testing at several events in the past week which includes:

June 6, 2020 at Church of Philippi, 7422 Race Rd., Hanover, MD 21076

June 13, 2020 at Southern Baptist Church, 1701 North Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21213

June 16, 2020 at Bilingual Christian Church, 6000 Erdman Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205

The Maryland Department of Health has suspended Advanced Pain Medicine Institute’s license to operate a medical laboratory and perform all laboratory testing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Hundreds In Maryland May Have Received False Coronavirus Test Results  was originally published on 92q.com

coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 450 As Total Cases…

As of Monday, there are now 67,254 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.29.20
Baltimore hits 300 homicides for the year
Police: Daughter Ran Over Father With Car After…

No charges filed yet against a daughter who ran over her father following an argument over the weekend. It happened…
06.29.20
Hundreds In Maryland May Have Received False Coronavirus…

Over the weekend hundreds of people in Maryland found out their COVID-19 test results may be wrong, if they ever…
06.29.20
Close