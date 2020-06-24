Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore’s DPW Explains Why Trash Hasn’t Been Picked Up Across The City

Ransomware attacks prompt tough question for local officials: To pay or not to pay?

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore’s DPW addresses trash pileups in many areas of the city on Tuesday.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Department Of Public Works officials cited COVID-19 as the reason for residents experience a delay in trash pickup for weeks.

DPW said it had a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. With 10 of those who worked at the Eastern Sanitation Yard forcing a shutdown two weeks ago.

City officials said that led to a 50% reduction in curbside pickup.

DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark said Tuesday trash collection will return to as close to normal as possible in the coming week as sanitation employees who were quarantined will be returning to work.

Anyone experiencing missed collections is urged to call 311.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore’s DPW Explains Why Trash Hasn’t Been Picked Up Across The City  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore’s DPW Explains Why Trash Hasn’t Been Picked…

Baltimore’s DPW addresses trash pileups in many areas of the city on Tuesday. Department Of Public Works officials cited COVID-19…
06.24.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Exceed…

As of Tuesday, there are now 65,007 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.23.20
Ouzo Bay At Harbor East Apologizes For Denying…

A video showing a Black woman and her son being denied service at Ouzo Bay in Harbor East because the…
06.23.20
Close