Baltimore’s DPW Explains Why Trash Hasn’t Been Picked Up Across The City

Baltimore’s DPW addresses trash pileups in many areas of the city on Tuesday.

Department Of Public Works officials cited COVID-19 as the reason for residents experience a delay in trash pickup for weeks.

DPW said it had a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. With 10 of those who worked at the Eastern Sanitation Yard forcing a shutdown two weeks ago.

City officials said that led to a 50% reduction in curbside pickup.

DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark said Tuesday trash collection will return to as close to normal as possible in the coming week as sanitation employees who were quarantined will be returning to work.

Anyone experiencing missed collections is urged to call 311.

