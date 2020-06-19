Local
Woman & Toddler Found Shot To Death In Southwest Baltimore

The case just got serious

Baltimore police are investigating the deaths of a woman and toddler found shot in southwest Baltimore on Friday.

CBS Baltimore has the story:

Police are on the scene of the double shooting in the 200 block of Boswell Street in southwest Baltimore.

The pair were found in a car around 11:58 a.m. The toddler is a little girl.

No other details are confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.






