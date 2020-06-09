Lunch with Labor: 06-09-2020

Urban One Brands
Posted 29 mins ago
As of Monday, there are now 58,904 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
Dozens of people gathered outside City Hall on Monday calling for a reallocation of funds from the Baltimore Police Department.…
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has a 388 vote lead in the race to become the city’s next mayor.…
